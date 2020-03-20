Sports, tourism and aviation students got a taste of each of their subjects when they travelled to Florida.

Students of both tourism & aviation and sports at New City College’s Epping Forest campus joined forces to enjoy a week-long visit to Miami.

Students had a packed agenda every day made up of both educational visits and fun activities in the city and at the beach.

For tourism & aviation students, the long-haul trip introduces the students to a popular travel destination and the planning and co-ordination involved.

For sport students, the trip provided insight into the opportunities of education abroad as well as a variety of careers the country had to offer.

The students had also fundraised throughout the year to raise funds towards the trip.

Simone Butler, tourism and aviation course leader at New City College, said: “The trip was a great success. A major part of the course is to travel to a long-haul destination and Miami definitely ticked all the boxes for a fantastic educational visit”

The tourism group stayed at the Freehand Hotel where they met with the director of sales who shone a light on the hospitality and tourism business in Miami.

Tourism & aviation student Chole Piper said: “It was so helpful to learn about the different hospitality services in Miami and speak with key people to gain as much knowledge about the industry as possible. I had so much fun.”

Sports students were invited to Urban Soccer in downtown Miami to participate in a strength and conditioning session with SoccerShape. The students took part in a number of different sessions aimed to improve an athlete’s performance. The two-hour workout was followed with a question and answer session with the SoccerShape coaching staff.

The trip ended with a trip to South Beach where students cruised around Biscayne Bay viewing million-dollar mansions of the rich and famous including the Beckhams, Rihanna and Shakira to name but a few. New City College Epping Forest Campus is taking applications for September.

